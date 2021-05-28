Accelerate machine designs, speed to market, collaboration, digital twin

ATTENDEES ARE ELIGIBLE FOR A CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION.

Based on a survey of industrial machinery companies, explore the biggest issues with digital twin adoption. Intelligence from machine builders will be shared to help fuel innovation with your machine designs. Solutions shown will increase the efficiency of your design processes and help you get machines completed and running in less time.

Learning objectives:

Learn how to embrace the digital twin

How to remove the barriers of siloed design functions

Explore how collaboration can reduce your time to market

Review research covering the biggest issues with digital twin adoption

Presented By:

Scott Felber, NX Product Engineering Software Marketing Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Moderated By:

Mark Hoske, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology