Breakdown the silos: DataOps and data models for manufacturing operations

ONE (1) CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT HOUR (PDH) AVAILABLE FOR ALL ATTENDEES.

Collecting operations technology (OT) data to send to IT systems often requires generating custom code. Moreover, these integrations aren’t easily scalable and lead to proprietary technology entanglements. Companies settle for siloed data and lack shop-floor access.

Sparkplug is a new specification within the Eclipse Tahu project that defines how to use the MQTT protocol in a mission-critical, real-time environment. Sparkplug defines a standard MQTT topic namespace, payload and session state management for industrial applications while meeting the requirements of real-time SCADA implementations.

The Sparkplug B specification provides the data model needed to define a tag value for use with OT, while also providing data to IT. MQTT Sparkplug establishes a single source of truth for models, assets and tags at the edge, enabling OT data and defining it for IT.

The presentations will also include use case examples of data models used in supporting predictive maintenance and OEE applications in the automotive and other industries.

Learning objectives:

How to integrate OT/IT systems without custom code

Define what Sparkplug is and why it’s important

Use of data models in operations environments

Exploring data model case study examples of mission-critical applications

Presented By:

Mohamed Abuali, President and Managing Partner, IoTco

Arlen Nipper, President and CTO, Cirrus Link

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology