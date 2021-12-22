Conversational IIoT and AI for industrial environments

1 Certified Professional Development Hour (PDH) available upon successful completion of an exam.

Conversational IoT uses a Natural Language Processing (NLP) AI engine to allow human-like interactions through voice and text on any communication channel with any connected device, system, or software with an available API.

Tune into this webcast to learn the basics, review the capabilities, and ask the questions you need answers to when it comes to this emergent technology.

The presentation will look at common use cases for conversational IoT, including safety, secure access, operator training, predictive maintenance, consumables, machine synching and production reporting.

Gain an understanding of current global best practices for large and small companies implementing conversational IoT in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Understand what smart companies get wrong about working with dumb AI.

Learning objectives:

What is natural language processing?

What is conversational IoT and AI?

What are some industrial use cases and best practices associated with conversational IoT and AI?

Presented By:

Ken Herron, Chief Growth Officer, UIB

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology