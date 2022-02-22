Drastically improve OEE and quality with advanced analytics

ATTENDEES QUALIFY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION.

The traditional manufacturing execution system (MES) focuses on the management and monitoring of production processes, from raw materials to intermediate and/or finished goods. Analytics focus on process optimization. The information provided by the MES is descriptive. In this webcast, we will discuss how analytics allow you to be prescriptive and how analytics applied to the three components of overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) will result in significant improvements. Combined with MES data and other relevant pieces of information and data sources, analytics deliver huge value to your operations.

Learning objectives:

Understand the three components of OEE (quality, performance and availability).

Discover the analytics maturity model and how you can move from a descriptive to a prescriptive mode.

Understand the steps required to optimize OEE with analytics using MES data.

Learn from real case studies describing how companies increased performance, throughput, and quality using analytics.

Presented By:

Cobus van Heerden, Senior Product Manager – Analytics and Machine Learning, GE Digital

Moderated By:

Mark Hoske, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology

