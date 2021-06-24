Fueling Advanced Analytics with Industrial Data Management

ATTENDEES ARE ELIGIBLE FOR A CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION.

You can’t control what you can’t measure said a well-known author. The same applies to analytics. You can’t run analytics on incomplete and/or bad sets of data. This webcast will discuss how a solid industrial data management strategy is the foundation of any analysis and analytics project.

We will discuss the requirements for tools that can be used by process engineers to identify root causes of quality, downtime or yield problems using advanced analytics on premises without data-scientist-level expertise.

Putting your industrial data in a secure cloud offers many benefits. One is the ability to run analytics in the cloud on untapped data and acquire more visibility and insights across your organization.

Learning objectives:

Understand the key steps required to deploy successful advanced analytics solutions

Examine tools process engineers can use to identify root causes of quality, downtime or yield problems using advanced analytics

Explore a cloud-based data management strategy

Learn the benefits of a managing data analytics in the cloud

See how to get started with easy-to-use advanced analytics

Presented By:

Steve Pavlosky, Principal Product Manager, GE Digital’s Proficy Historian and Data at the Edge

Moderated By:

Mark Hoske, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology