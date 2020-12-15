How to Tune Servo Systems: Sensor Resolution and Sample Time (Part 3)

Attendees are eligible for a certificate of completion.

In this webcast, attendees will learn how the feedback resolution and servo sample time affect the performance of the servo system, as well as how these parameters affect the PID and Feedforward gains when tuning the system.

When tuning a servo system, many parameters impact system performance, including control law, gain selection and filter placement, as well as encoder resolution and servo sample time. Parts 1 and 2 addressed basic tuning strategies and how to tune for optimal performance. Among the most troubling tasks in machine building can be tuning the servo system to meet or exceed the performance specification.

Learning objectives:

Learn how the encoder resolution affects the system performance

Learn how the Servo sample time affects the system performance

Discover how encoder feedback resolution and servo sample time affect the values of the PID and Feedforward gains selected during tuning performance.

Presented By:

Joseph Profeta, Ph.D., Director, Control Systems Group, Aerotech

Moderated By:

Mark Hoske, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology