IIoT, remote services transform industrial flow control

Even within the midst of pandemic-related business restrictions, some plant operators are rapidly adapting and even surpassing prior productivity and safety levels. They are digitalizing operations with Industrial IoT (IIoT) technology to remotely monitor and manage production.

Intelligent fluid-motion insights improve plant resilience with agile ‘predict, act and protect’ protocols. Since this is now possible without significant capital investment or having to search for scarce, highly qualified personnel, it all adds up to a real competitive edge.

Join us, as we discuss application of IIoT, analytics and managed engineering services to industrial fluid-motion processes with Aric Zurek from Texas-based Flowserve Corp.

Learning objectives:

Current challenges in industrial flow operations under COVID-19 business restrictions

How IIoT technology is applied in industrial flow environments

Why managed services use is growing

How advanced analytics are being applied in industry

Presented By:

Aric Zurek, Vice President, Marketing, Technology & Engineering, Flowserve Corporation

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology